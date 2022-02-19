Former Sen. David Bradley, Tucson Democrat known for child advocacy, dies at 69

He was the author of 2015 legislation to mandate daily physical activity for all children from kindergarten through fifth grade. But he could not get a final vote on the measure even after it was downgraded to simply a recommendation.

Bradley fought 2010 legislation to to make couples who have decided their marriage isn't working to wait four months longer to divorce.

He said the Republicans pushing the bill were the same ones who sponsor legislation to keep the government out of personal decisions.

"But now we want the government to tell people — and assume that they are incapable of knowing when their marriage has gotten to the point where it's now irretrievable — we're going to tell them they have to extend it for longer periods of time because they are unable to make that decision for themselves,'' he said. The measure eventually died.

"David was one of the kindest, loving persons I have ever known,'' said Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, who had to deal with him as the ranking Democrat. "He was funny, charming and had a heart of gold with the sole purpose of helping others. His laugh and smile will be forever in my thoughts.''