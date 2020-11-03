Gabaldón leads in Arizona's LD 2 Senate race, House race much closer

Democrat Rosanna Gabaldón has a large lead in the race for the state Senate seat in Legislative District 2.

Gabaldón, who currently serves as a state representative for the district, has 42,748 votes, while Republican Mark Workman has 23,885 votes, according to the first batch of election results released by the Arizona secretary of state.

The race for the district's two seats in the state House of Representatives is much closer.

Incumbent Daniel Hernandez, a Democrat, has 38,367 votes. Andrea Dalessandro, a Democrat who currently serves as a state Senator, has 37,135 votes. Republican Deborah McEwen has 24,486 votes.

The district includes south-side neighborhoods east of Nogales Highway, South Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Arivaca and Santa Cruz County. LD 2 is home to about 51,500 registered Democrats, 29,600 registered Republicans, and 38,300 independents, according to the Arizona secretary of state.