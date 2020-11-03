 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP incumbents falling behind Democratic challengers in Arizona's LD 11

GOP incumbents falling behind Democratic challengers in Arizona's LD 11

From the Election 2020: Here's what Southern Arizona races look like so far series
2020 Elections: Arizona LD 11

Candidates for the state Legislature in District 11 are, top from left, Vince Leach, JoAnna Mendoza and Felipe Perez, and bottom from left, Mark Finchem and Bret Roberts.

 From the Candidates

Democratic newcomers are leading Republican incumbents in Legislative District 11. 

In the race for the district's two seats in the state House of Representatives, Democrat Felipe Perez has 49,180 votes, while Rep. Bret Roberts has 46,065 votes and Rep. Mark Finchem has 45,248 votes, according to an early vote count from the Arizona secretary of state. All the votes came from early ballots.  

In the race for the district's state Senate seat, Democrat JoAnna Mendoza has 48,765 votes, while Sen. Vince Leach has 46,513 votes. 

LD 11 covers Oro Valley, Catalina, Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and part of Pinal County. The district includes about 48,700 registered Democrats; 65,100 registered Republicans, and 52,700 independents. 

This story will be updated as more election results are released. 

 Contact Curt at 573-4224 or cprendergast@tucson.com

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News