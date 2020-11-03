GOP incumbents falling behind Democratic challengers in Arizona's LD 11

Democratic newcomers are leading Republican incumbents in Legislative District 11.
In the race for the district's two seats in the state House of Representatives, Democrat Felipe Perez has 49,180 votes, while Rep. Bret Roberts has 46,065 votes and Rep. Mark Finchem has 45,248 votes, according to an early vote count from the Arizona secretary of state. All the votes came from early ballots.
In the race for the district's state Senate seat, Democrat JoAnna Mendoza has 48,765 votes, while Sen. Vince Leach has 46,513 votes.
LD 11 covers Oro Valley, Catalina, Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and part of Pinal County. The district includes about 48,700 registered Democrats; 65,100 registered Republicans, and 52,700 independents.
This story will be updated as more election results are released.
Contact Curt at 573-4224 or cprendergast@tucson.com
