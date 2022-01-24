GOP lawmakers begin making major and minor changes to Arizona election laws

Potentially the most sweeping is SB 1120 on ballot security measures.

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, said the Senate-conducted audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County found ballots turned in on 10 different types of paper of different weights. But he said the company that printed the ballots for Maricopa County said it uses only one kind of paper. He suggested there were some fake ballots.

SB 1120 lists 19 specific things to which future ballots would have to conform, similar to what exists for larger denominations of U.S. currency.

Borrelli acknowledged there would be a cost, though he said it could be as little as a nickel a ballot. He told colleagues that should not be a concern.

“Our ballot is your currency as an American citizen, and your ballot should be treated just like the currency in your pocket,’’ he said.

Borrelli is also the sponsor of SB 1119. As approved by the panel, it would require counties to make digital copies of all ballots and post them online.

“We vote in private but count in public,’’ he said.