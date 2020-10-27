Group begins effort to recall Tucson Mayor Regina Romero; needs 25,000 valid signatures

A group of Tucson residents has begun an effort to recall Mayor Regina Romero.

After filing for the petition with the City Clerk’s Office on Monday, the individuals have 120 days to gather nearly 25,000 valid signatures. If the petition gets enough valid signatures by the deadline, the mayor would either have five days to resign or be automatically placed on the ballot for the recall election.

Initiated by residents Joseph Morgan, Dawn Polotto and Alexander McKenna, the petition is a result of what they are calling “Romero’s failure to fulfill her duties as the Mayor of Tucson.” Morgan, the lead organizer, is also the administrator of a social media group called RecallRegina2020.

The group is also responsible for several protests around Tucson over the past several months, including a “Blue Lives Matter” protest in support of law enforcement as well as a “Mask Less” protest in opposition of the city’s face mask mandate, which was held outside of Romero’s house.

On its website, the group identifies several complaints toward the mayor, which include her decision to remove Tucson police officers from election polls, her approval of a “Black Lives Matter” banner at city hall and her One Million Trees Initiative as well as her backing of a citywide mask mandate.