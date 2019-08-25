How to share your opinion on the proposed tobacco ordinance

The Pima County Health Department is holding two public meetings to provide community members an opportunity to share their opinions and ask questions about the proposed ordinance that would raise the legal age to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.

Those who cannot attend in person can provide feedback online at pima.gov/health. Feedback must be received by September 10.

The meetings will be held on: