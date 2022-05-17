 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how to vote in today's Prop. 411 election

  • Updated

Voters must drop off their ballots in order to vote in the election concerning Prop. 411, which is a proposed amendment to extend the half-cent sales tax for an additional 10 years.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Tuesday, May 17, is election day for Tucson voters who will decide if the city’s half-cent sales tax to fund road improvements will continue for another 10 years under Proposition 411.

The city’s asking for an extension of the tax it says could generate $740 million to improve every city neighborhood street over the next decade. Of the funds collected, 80% will go toward improving city street conditions and 20% toward road safety improvements.

The half-cent sales tax first went into effect in 2017 when voters passed Proposition 101. The tax rate won’t increase regardless of the election outcome, but a “no” vote would end that tax. The city’s current sales tax rate is 2.6%.

If Prop. 411 passes, the city says it will conduct an engineering analysis of all neighborhood streets to determine a path forward for improvements. All of the safety improvements under Prop 411 would be overseen by the Complete Street Coordinating council, a public committee of 20 city residents who review transportation projects and oversee implementation.

Here's how to vote Tuesday:

You can cast your filled-out ballot at a drop-off location, fill out your vote-by-mail ballot at a voting location or fill out a replacement ballot if your mailed ballot was lost, spoiled, destroyed or not received. The deadline for ballots to be received by the City Clerk's Office is 7 p.m. on May 17.

Voting locations

Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17:

  • Department of Housing and Community Development — 310 N. Commerce Park Loop
  • Morris K. Udall Regional Center — 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
  • Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center — 2160 N. Sixth Ave.
  • William Clements Recreation Center — 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
  • El Pueblo Senior Center — 101 W. Irvington Road
  • Parks and Recreation Administration Randolph Park — 900 S. Randolph Way

Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 17:

  • Tucson City Clerk Elections Center — 800 E. 12th St.

Drop-off ballots only

Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17:

  • Pima County Recorder Downtown Office — 240 N. Stone Ave.
  • Pima County Recorder Eastside Office — 6920 E. Broadway
  • Pima County Recorder Elections Department — 6550 S. Country Club Road

Related to this story

Letter: Vote Yes on Prop 411

As the Student Body President of the U of A I find myself supporting Prop 411. I was born and raised right here in the Southside so I’m too fa…

Letter: Say No to 411

A vote for Prop 411 will be a vote to extend what was supposed to be a temporary five year sales tax for ten more years on all the goods we bu…

