Here's how to vote in today's Prop. 411 election

Tuesday, May 17, is election day for Tucson voters who will decide if the city’s half-cent sales tax to fund road improvements will continue for another 10 years under Proposition 411.

The city’s asking for an extension of the tax it says could generate $740 million to improve every city neighborhood street over the next decade. Of the funds collected, 80% will go toward improving city street conditions and 20% toward road safety improvements.

The half-cent sales tax first went into effect in 2017 when voters passed Proposition 101. The tax rate won’t increase regardless of the election outcome, but a “no” vote would end that tax. The city’s current sales tax rate is 2.6%.

If Prop. 411 passes, the city says it will conduct an engineering analysis of all neighborhood streets to determine a path forward for improvements. All of the safety improvements under Prop 411 would be overseen by the Complete Street Coordinating council, a public committee of 20 city residents who review transportation projects and oversee implementation.

Here's how to vote Tuesday:

You can cast your filled-out ballot at a drop-off location, fill out your vote-by-mail ballot at a voting location or fill out a replacement ballot if your mailed ballot was lost, spoiled, destroyed or not received. The deadline for ballots to be received by the City Clerk's Office is 7 p.m. on May 17.

Voting locations

Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17:

Department of Housing and Community Development — 310 N. Commerce Park Loop

Morris K. Udall Regional Center — 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center — 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

William Clements Recreation Center — 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

El Pueblo Senior Center — 101 W. Irvington Road

Parks and Recreation Administration Randolph Park — 900 S. Randolph Way

Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 17:

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center — 800 E. 12th St.

Drop-off ballots only

Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17:

Pima County Recorder Downtown Office — 240 N. Stone Ave.

Pima County Recorder Eastside Office — 6920 E. Broadway

Pima County Recorder Elections Department — 6550 S. Country Club Road

