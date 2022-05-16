 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how to vote in Tuesday's Prop. 411 election

Voters must drop off their ballots in order to vote in the election concerning Prop. 411, which is a proposed amendment to extend the half-cent sales tax for an additional 10 years. 

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Tuesday, May 17, is election day for Tucson voters who will decide if the city’s half-cent sales tax to fund road improvements will continue for another 10 years under Proposition 411.

The city’s asking for an extension of the tax it says could generate $740 million to improve every city neighborhood street over the next decade. Of the funds collected, 80% will go toward improving city street conditions and 20% toward road safety improvements.

The half-cent sales tax first went into effect in 2017 when voters passed Proposition 101. The tax rate won’t increase regardless of the election outcome, but a “no” vote would end that tax. The city’s current sales tax rate is 2.6%.

If Prop. 411 passes, the city says it will conduct an engineering analysis of all neighborhood streets to determine a path forward for improvements. All of the safety improvements under Prop 411 would be overseen by the Complete Street Coordinating council, a public committee of 20 city residents who review transportation projects and oversee implementation.

Here's how to vote Tuesday:

You can cast your filled-out ballot at a drop-off location, fill out your vote-by-mail ballot at a voting location or fill out a replacement ballot if your mailed ballot was lost, spoiled, destroyed or not received. The deadline for ballots to be received by the City Clerk's Office is 7 p.m. on May 17.

Voting locations

Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17:

  • Department of Housing and Community Development — 310 N. Commerce Park Loop
  • Morris K. Udall Regional Center — 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
  • Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center — 2160 N. Sixth Ave.
  • William Clements Recreation Center — 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
  • El Pueblo Senior Center — 101 W. Irvington Road
  • Parks and Recreation Administration Randolph Park — 900 S. Randolph Way

Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 17:

  • Tucson City Clerk Elections Center — 800 E. 12th St.

Drop-off ballots only

Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17:

  • Pima County Recorder Downtown Office — 240 N. Stone Ave.
  • Pima County Recorder Eastside Office — 6920 E. Broadway
  • Pima County Recorder Elections Department — 6550 S. Country Club Road

