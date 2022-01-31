Hobbs-Brnovich spat could lead to new rules on ethics complaints vs. lawyers

PHOENIX — A veteran Republican lawmaker wants to penalize people who file complaints against attorneys that turn out to be unfounded. The reason: He says the lawyer discipline process has been "weaponized" as a political tool.

This comes as Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Board of Regents each are asking the State Bar of Arizona to impose sanctions against Attorney General Mark Brnovich, contending he violated ethical rules that govern the conduct of lawyers and should be disciplined.

Senate Bill 1566, proposed by state Sen. Vince Leach of Tucson, says that if someone files a complaint with the Bar and any investigation does not result in discipline, both the Bar and the person who brought the complaint would be responsible not just for the lawyer's legal fees, but also for any "loss of future earnings and damage to the attorney's reputation.''

That is not Leach's only attack on the process. He also introduced SB 1565. It says that the Arizona Supreme Court, which ultimately decides who gets to practice law in the state, would not be allowed to require that a lawyer be a member of the State Bar or any organization to become or remain licensed as an attorney.

The efforts drew an angry reaction from Hobbs.