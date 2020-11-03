 Skip to main content
In-person voting bolsters GOP incumbents in Arizona's LD 11

Early ballots gave Democrat newcomers the lead over Republican incumbents in Legislative District 11, but in-person voting is erasing that advantage. 

More than 7,400 votes at polling places are bolstering state Sen. Vince Leach's bid to hold onto his seat, according to election results released by the Arizona secretary of state. Leach now has 53,935 votes, compared with 50,662 votes for Democrat JoAnna Mendoza.

Early ballots had given Mendoza an advantage of about 2,250 votes. She had 48,765 early votes, while Leach had 46,513.  

In the race for the district's two seats in the state House of Representatives, early ballots allowed Democrat Felipe Perez to take the lead in the race with 49,180 votes, while Rep. Bret Roberts had 46,065 votes and Rep. Mark Finchem had 45,248 votes.

In-person votes at polling places gave the lead to Roberts, with 52,401 total votes. Finchem has 51,581 votes and Perez trails with 51,058 votes. 

LD 11 covers Oro Valley, Catalina, Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and part of Pinal County. The district includes about 48,700 registered Democrats; 65,100 registered Republicans, and 52,700 independents. 

This story will be updated as more election results are released. 

