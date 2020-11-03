Incumbent Ann Kirkpatrick re-elected in Arizona's CD2

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick will hold onto her seat representing Arizona’s 2nd congressional district, after early vote totals showed her with a large-enough lead over veteran Brandon Martin.
Kirkpatrick, a Democrat who will enter her fifth term representing Arizona in Congress, had already collected 61% of the first 293,000 votes, more than 65,000 votes ahead of Martin, a Republican, according to early results. The Associated Press called the race at 8:57 p.m.
Kirkpatrick, 70, took over the district, which extends from eastern Pima County to the U.S.-Mexico Border, and includes two military bases, in 2019 after a failed run for U.S. Senate. She previously represented Arizona’s 1st congressional district from 2009 to 2011 and 2013 to 2017.
She’s been a member of the House’s appropriations committee, where she’s been able to secure funding for infrastructure projects in Arizona. She took some time off earlier this year after admitting a bout with alcoholism after a fall in Washington, D.C., left her with broken ribs and staples in her head.
Martin, a Sierra Vista resident, lost despite gaining an endorsement from President Donald Trump. The 35-year-old veteran and executive director of Keepers of Liberty has supported building a border wall, stimulating the economy through income tax cuts, and promoting individual liberties.
