 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Incumbent Ann Kirkpatrick re-elected in Arizona's CD2
top story

Incumbent Ann Kirkpatrick re-elected in Arizona's CD2

From the Election 2020: Here's what Southern Arizona races look like so far series
2020 Elections: Ann Kirkpatrick Congress District 2

Ann Kirkpatrick, Democrat candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, District 2

 Leah Herman

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick will hold onto her seat representing Arizona’s 2nd congressional district, after early vote totals showed her with a large-enough lead over veteran Brandon Martin.

Kirkpatrick, a Democrat who will enter her fifth term representing Arizona in Congress, had already collected 61% of the first 293,000 votes, more than 65,000 votes ahead of Martin, a Republican, according to early results. The Associated Press called the race at 8:57 p.m.

LATESTLive 2020 election results from Arizona, Pima County 

Kirkpatrick, 70, took over the district, which extends from eastern Pima County to the U.S.-Mexico Border, and includes two military bases, in 2019 after a failed run for U.S. Senate. She previously represented Arizona’s 1st congressional district from 2009 to 2011 and 2013 to 2017.

She’s been a member of the House’s appropriations committee, where she’s been able to secure funding for infrastructure projects in Arizona. She took some time off earlier this year after admitting a bout with alcoholism after a fall in Washington, D.C., left her with broken ribs and staples in her head.

Martin, a Sierra Vista resident, lost despite gaining an endorsement from President Donald Trump. The 35-year-old veteran and executive director of Keepers of Liberty has supported building a border wall, stimulating the economy through income tax cuts, and promoting individual liberties.

Contact reporter Justin Sayers atjsayers1@tucson.comor 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News