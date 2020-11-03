 Skip to main content
Incumbent Democrats lead in Arizona's LD 9

From the Election 2020: Here's what Southern Arizona races look like so far series
2020 Elections: Arizona House, LD 9

Candidates for Arizona House, Legislative District 9 in 2020. From left, Democrats Randall Friese, Pamela Powers Hannley and Republican Brendan Lyons.

 Courtesy the candidates

Two Democratic incumbents are leading in the race for two seats in the state House of Representatives for Legislative District 9. 

Rep. Randall Friese has 57,946 votes and Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley has 57,603 votes. Republican newcomer Brendan Lyons has 34,316 votes, according to preliminary results from the Arizona secretary of state. All the votes in the count came from early ballots.

Democrat Sen. Victoria Steele is running unopposed to keep her seat in the state Senate. She has 71,655 votes. 

LD 9 includes portions of Oro Valley, Marana east of Interstate 10 on across Tucson to west of North Harrison Road, and the most southern boundary is East Speedway to north of East Ina Road taking in Catalina Foothills.

The district has about 60,600 registered Democrats; 40,900 registered Republicans, and 40,800 independents, according to the Arizona secretary of state. 

This story will be updated as more election results come in. 

Victoria Steele 2019

Victoria Steele

 Contact Curt at 573-4224 or cprendergast@tucson.com

