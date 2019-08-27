If you are still hanging on to an early ballot for Tuesday’s city primary election, officials are saying it is too late to put it in the mail for it to be received on time to be counted.
Instead, voters can drop them off either at the city’s election center, 800 E. 12th St., near South Euclid Avenue or at Tucson City Hall, 255 W Alameda St.
Both are open until 5 p.m. today.
The primary will decide who will be in the Democratic nominee for Mayor as well as Ward 1 as they are only two contested races.
Tomorrow's primary will also decide whether a write-in GOP candidate in Ward 1, Sam Nagy, will qualify for the November ballot.
Unopposed candidates in Wards 2 and 4 will automatically move to the November general election
As for tomorrow, ballots can be dropped off at several city-run voter locations. They include -
- Department of Housing and Community Development, 320 N Commerce Park Loop
- Morris K. Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
- Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N 6th Ave.
- William Clements Recreation Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd.
- Parks and Recreation Administration, Randolph Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
- Tucson City Clerk Elections Center, 800 E. 12th St.