James Kelley, a longtime Tucson Republican political activist, has died

James Kelley, a longtime Tucson Republican activist, died unexpectedly this week. He was 59.

Kelley, a one-time candidate for Pima County supervisor, was a U.S. Navy veteran who became omnipresent at political events in Tucson and around Arizona.

Born in Tucson in 1961, his mother Marilyn Cresci said, Kelley spent a lot of time in his early years at “the corner” — the Adkins Steel property owned by his grandfather, at the corner of East Fort Lowell Road and North Craycroft Road.

The family moved around the midwest and west when he was growing up, and after graduating from high school in San Ramon, Calif., Kelley joined the Navy, Cresci said.

He spent 10 years in the Navy, serving in operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and later attended the Defense Language Institute, Cresci said

“He was an Albanian linguist and a Persian/Farsi linguist,” Cresci said.

Once out of the Navy, Kelley held jobs in numerous lines of work, from Holland America Cruise lines, to defense businesses, to real estate and insurance inspection.