Judge: Arizona can take Google to trial on claims it invades consumers' privacy

Brnovich also argues that the company does not make it simple for people to turn off tracking and hides the fact that even if customers turn off location history, that data is still transmitted.

More than Android-powered phones are at issue.

Google also collects, stores and uses location data whenever people interact with Google apps and services. Brnovich contends consumers are not told they cannot prevent the collection of location information, even if they disable certain settings.

Google's business practice is to sell that information to advertisers to target users in specific locations. That information generated $135 billion for Google in 2019, including "hundreds of millions of dollars from ads presented to millions of users in the state of Arizona," Brnovich said when he filed suit in 2020,

Despite acknowledging many of the practices, attorneys for Google said none of them violate Arizona consumer protection laws.

Those laws makes it illegal to engage in deceptive and unfair practices "in connection with" the sale or advertisement of any merchandise.