Leading Republican challenger to Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick drops out

Shay Stautz, who had received the most contributions among Republican challengers to Democratic U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, withdrew Wednesday from the race for the second congressional seat, saying he no longer sees "a clear path to victory."

The former University of Arizona lobbyist turned candidate confirmed the news to the Star on Thursday, within a week of two petitions were filed to challenge the 1,541 signatures he had turned in earlier this month to put him on the ballot for the primary.

The petitions, obtained by the Star on Thursday, challenged some of the signatures turned in by Stautz and argued they would put him below the 1,371 signatures required to be on the ballot. One claim alleged that 313 signatures were fraudulent, while the other claimed 144 signatures were fraudulent.

Stautz said he made a decision not "to challenge the challenge" because he felt he would have reached "this point in the coming months anyway." The coronavirus outbreak and restrictions it has put on campaigning have made it difficult to challenge an incumbent, he said.

"I leave this race inspired by the people of southern Arizona, and I am more committed than ever to continue to serve them and my community," Stautz said in an accompanying statement.