In a worst-case scenario, voter approval of the “sanctuary city” initiative will cost Tucson at least $138 million a year, estimates from officials critical of the proposal say.
Backers of Prop. 205, however, say that claim against the Tucson Families Free and Together Ordinance is wrong, although they concede costly legal challenges are inevitable.
A handful of state lawmakers have already publicly stated they intend to challenge the initiative voters will decide next month.
Those lawmakers likely will rely on legislative authority that allows the state to withhold shared revenue if it determines a city ordinance violates Arizona law.
The $138 million figure cited by city officials is the combination of an estimated $126 million in state shared revenue and an additional $12 million federal law-enforcement grants the Tucson Police Department receives from the federal government. Some officials have claimed losses to the city could be as much as $150 million.
A target for Trump
A recent six-page memo signed by City Manager Mike Ortega, City Attorney Mike Rankin and Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus says “sanctuary cities” have been repeatedly targeted by the Trump administration to withhold federal funds.
“The current federal administration has made repeated attempts to deny or limit federal grant funding to “sanctuary” cities, triggering substantial litigation over this issue. Several early decisions — including some in which the city of Tucson participated — resulted in court orders preventing the federal government from denying grant funds to cities that are deemed to have “sanctuary” policies,” they wrote.
The memo, among others from city officials in the last few months, is the basis of an ongoing legal challenge filed by the People’s Defense Initiative. They say the city is using its resources to try to illegally influence the election.
City officials cite a recent appellate court ruling in a case involving a challenge by Los Angles against the Department of Justice as evidence that federal dollars could be in jeopardy if voters approve the Tucson initiative. The court ruled that the DOJ can consider immigration-related factors in ranking jurisdictions seeking discretionary grant funding.
“This ruling strongly suggests the DOJ could consistently score cities with “sanctuary city” policies low enough to make it unlikely they would be grant recipients,” the memo says. “The total amount of federal grant funding that the Tucson Police Department currently receives is $12,387,725.”
While Rankin is the first to make the arguments, his analysis has become a talking point for a number of groups and politicians opposing the initiative.
But Billy Peard, an attorney and one of the authors of the sanctuary city proposal, says there is no evidence that any sanctuary city in the country has lost funding based on its status, despite threats by the Trump administration to do it.
“Let me start by saying, to my knowledge, no city or state or county since 2017 since Trump took office, has lost a dime of federal funding as a result of being a so-called sanctuary city,” Peard says.
While he is aware of the appeals court decision opponents cite, Peard points to a recent Supreme Court decision, Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association, as evidence that the federal government can’t selectively withhold funding.
The decision is based on a federal law that prohibited states from allowing certain types of sports gambling. The state of New Jersey challenged the law. In the ruling, the court said the state had the ability to regulate sports gambling if Congress doesn’t regulate it directly.
“The Supreme Court came down just about a year ago on that case and said the Constitution doesn’t allow Congress to do that. Even if Congress wants to do things like that, they can’t mandate or prohibit states from doing certain things just because Congress doesn’t like the policy,” Peard said.
“I’m confident that especially in the 9th Circuit, we would have a favorable ruling on behalf of Tucson,” he added.
The Los Angeles decision is further complicated by the federal scoring system used to decide which municipalities receive funding, as annual requests outpace the amount set aside by Congress.
The issue of immigration enforcement is one ranking category out of several, meaning the city could still be competitive and successful in getting federal law enforcement grants, Peard says.
The People’s Defense Initiative has support from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, the National Lawyers Guild and the Pima County Democratic Party.
The term “sanctuary city” doesn’t appear in the four-page initiative, nor is the label defined.
The memo penned by Ortega, Magnus and Rankin concedes that it is unclear whether the city would lose federal funding if it applies for the grants in the future.
However, a primary concern for opponents is the Community Oriented Policing Services grant, used for hiring police officers, and the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, which allocates federal funds based on the city’s crime rate.
“It is impossible to predict how many of these grant programs would be put at risk by approval of Prop. 205 under the recent 9th Circuit decision,” the memo says.
Risking state funds
The bulk of the $138 million figure of potential funding loses for the city comes the Tucson’s share of state revenues. A variety of city officials have repeatedly said those funds are in jeopardy under a state law that can withhold the money if a city ordinance conflicts with a state law known as SB 1487.
In January, Rankin wrote an eight-page memo to the City Council, saying Prop. 205 conflicts with the state’s controversial SB 1070 law. It requires local police officers to check a person’s immigration status while enforcing other laws if they suspect the individual might be in the country illegally.
Attempts to put prohibitions and obligations on what police officers can ask about someone’s immigration status goes beyond existing state laws, Rankin said.
Peard disagrees, saying the initiative was carefully crafted to avoid any conflicts with existing state law.
Additionally, Peard says that if the city is headed to court under an SB1487 complaint, it will prevail because the law is tied to actions by city officials, not voter-approved initiatives like Prop. 205.
“If 205 garners more than 50% of the vote in November, it will not be a decision made by the governing body of the city. It will be an exercise of the initiative power, which was bequeathed to us by our founders in 1912,” Peard said.
Rankin addressed the issue in his memo back in January, acknowledging that it could be an argument in a future legal fight between the city and the state.
“An argument can be made that the provisions of SB 1487 do not apply to ordinances adopted by initiative measure, because they are ordinances approved by a general election, and not by the governing body of the city, the mayor and the council,” he wrote.
Rankin then poured cold water on the argument. He noted the council approved putting the initiative on the ballot in the first place. “Adoption and implementation of the petition could only occur with certain actions taken by the mayor and council, including the approval of an ordinance or resolution calling the election and putting the Petition in front of the electors,” he wrote.
Losing $138 million in revenues would devastate the city’s roughly $500 million general fund budget, officials have said.
The city’s overall budget is about $1.4 billion, but that includes enterprise funds like, water, environmental services and the housing. In general, funding in those departments cannot be used for other purposes.