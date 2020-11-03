 Skip to main content
Luna Rose, Shaw and Grivois-Shah lead in early results for TUSD governing board

Luna Rose, Shaw and Grivois-Shah lead in early results for TUSD governing board

From the Election 2020: Here's what Southern Arizona races look like so far series

Candidates for Tucson Unified School District governing board. Top row, from left, Adam Ragan, Cindy M. Winston, Nicolas Pierson. Bottom row, from left: Sadie Shaw, Ravi Grivois-Shah, Natalie Luna Rose.

 Candidate photos

Natalie Luna Rose, Sadie Shaw and Ravi Grivois-Shah leading in early results Tuesday night in the race for the Tucson Unified governing board.

The governing board for Southern Arizona’s largest school district makes decisions that control a $500 million budget and affect the lives of about 42,500 children and their families. 

Three newcomers will be seated in January for the volunteer position on the five-person board, joining board members Adelita Grijalva and Leila Counts.

Current board president Kristel Foster and board members Rachael Sedgwick and Bruce Burke all declined to run for reelection.

Luna Rose, Shaw and Grivois-Shah are leading over candidates Adam Ragan, Cindy Winston, Nick Pierson. So far, only early ballots have been counted.

 

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

