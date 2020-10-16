Mayor Romero to President Trump: You're campaign owes Tucson money

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero reminded President Trump of his outstanding debt to the city in a letter Friday afternoon, saying the president’s campaign still owes Tucson taxpayers $80,000 from a rally that was held at the Tucson Convention Center in 2016.
Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Tucson again on Monday, which Romero said could cost the city an additional $50,000.
“Ensuring the security of this event and of the President of the United States is our utmost priority and we are happy to provide any support you may need during your visit,” Romero wrote. “Based on our current understanding of your campaign event on Monday, the City’s cost estimate for public safety response services is $50,000. Since this is a campaign event, we respectfully request that you reimburse the city and its taxpayers for these expenses.”
Tucson isn’t the only city that is waiting for the president to return taxpayer dollars, according to a report published by the Center for Public Integrity in April. At the time, the report showed a combined $1.82 million worth of public safety-related debt connected to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign rallies.
In her letter, Romero also reminded Trump of several ordinances that have been put in place since the pandemic began to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the area, emphasizing the mask-wearing and social distancing requirements for public spaces.
“It would be deeply unfortunate if one gathering jeopardized all of the progress we have made thus far,” she said. “That is why I respectfully request that the Trump campaign does everything in its capability to ensure that our local ordinances are respected and followed during your event.”
According to a news release for the event, all attendees will be given temperature checks, masks and access to hand sanitizer.
Trump was originally scheduled to visit Tucson on Oct. 5, but was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. Trump has since tested negative for the virus, according to the White House. His son, Donald J. Trump, attended a rally at the Port of Tucson earlier this week, where many people were not wearing masks.
Monday’s campaign rally will begin at 3 p.m. at the Tucson Jet Center, located at the Tucson International Airport.
Contact reporter Jasmine Demers at jdemers@tucson.com
On Twitter: @JasmineADemers
