Measure would restrict who can run for election to Ariz. Corporation Commission

PHOENIX — A House panel voted Tuesday to give Arizonans fewer choices for who sets the rates they're charged by utilities.

The measure crafted by Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford, would require candidates for the Arizona Corporation Commission to be at least 30 years old and have been a state resident for two or more years.

Moreover, House Bill 2536 would disqualify anyone from running for the commission in 2024 and beyond unless they have at least five years experience in specified areas. These include accounting, business administration, finance, administrative law or professional engineering.

"This is a highly technical job,'' said Griffin, who chairs the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Water. She told colleagues the qualifications were "suggested'' to her, though she denied they came from the utilities the commission regulates.

But Sandy Bahr, lobbyist for the Arizona chapter of the Sierra Club, suggested the requirements were drawn so narrowly as to eliminate other people who have a legitimate role in setting energy policy and rates.

For example, if lawmakers are looking for qualifications, they should also consider those who have training in water or energy policy, she said.