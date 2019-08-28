Write-in candidate Sam Nagy is officially on the ballot in November.
City officials confirmed Nagy got enough write-in votes to qualify as a Republican candidate for Tucson City Council in Ward 1.
At last count, more than 200 Republicans living in the west-side district penned his name on to city ballots in Tuesday’s primary election, well above the minimum requirement of at least 84 write-in votes.
He will face Lane Santa Cruz, a Democrat, in November.
In the race for mayor, Democrat Regina Romero and independent Ed Ackerley will face off in November.
A write-in candidate for mayor from the Green Party, Mike Cease has 81 write-in votes on ballots counted so far, but officials haven’t yet said whether he has qualified for the ballot.
Ward 2 has two candidates for City Council: Democrat Paul Cunningham is seeking another term and is being challenged by Republican Ewart Williams.
In the race for Ward 4 to replace retiring Democrat Shirley Scott on the City Council, Democrat Nikki Lee and Republican Michael Hicks will be on the November ballot.
Meanwhile, the Tucson City Clerk’s Office will resume counting ballots in the primary on Thursday, officials said.
There are 4,498 ballots left to count, but results from Tuesday’s election are unlikely to change in the contested primary races for mayor and Ward 1. More than 58,000 votes were already counted. More than half of the uncounted ballots were dropped off at voting locations on Election Day.
Here’s a breakdown of ballots to be counted:
- Ballots returned from Pima County: 1,033
- Ballots received in the mail on Election Day: 301
- Replacement ballots cast at city voting locations: 815
- Ballots dropped off at city voting locations: 2,336
- Provisional ballots: 11
- Conditional provisional ballots: 2