About 31 percent registered voters in Tucson have already cast their vote in Tuesday’s primary election, officials with city clerk's confirmed Friday night.
Tucsonans have returned 58,892 ballots of the 188,347 mailed out to registered voters.
The vote-by-mail primary election will decide who will be the Democratic nominees for mayor and for City Council in Ward 1. It will also decide whether Ward 1 Republican write-in candidate Sam Nagy will qualify for the November ballot.
Two other City Council seats, in Wards 2 and 4, do not have any primary challenges.
While it is too late to return your mail-in ballot, voters can drop them off at select city-run election sites on Election Day, Aug. 27.
Those include:
Ballots can also be dropped off at one of two city locations during regular business hours on Monday:
- Tucson City Hall, 255 W Alameda St.
- City clerk’s election services building, 800 E. 12th St.
Both locations have secured boxes for ballots.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 27, Tucson voters can stop off ballots at seven locations that will operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Replacement ballots will also be available there.
Locations open on Election Day are:
- Department of Housing and Community Development, 320 N Commerce Park Loop
- Morris K. Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
- Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N 6th Ave.
- William Clements Recreation Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd.
- Parks and Recreation Administration, Randolph Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
- Tucson City Clerk Elections Center, 800 E. 12th St.