New state law could extend terms of mayor, City Council members by one year

Rankin is optimistic the city would prevail in a legal challenge, saying courts have historically sided with local jurisdictions in similar legal fights.

Rankin has been successful in the past, convincing the high court to strike down legislative attempts to tell cities how and when to run their elections.

State Sen. J.D. Mesnard, who helped to write the bill, disagrees. He says voter turnout is statewide issue.

The Chandler Republican said the new law was specifically written to address voter fatigue and he was confident the state would prevail if Tucson went to court over the issue.

A voter approved, half-cent sales tax dedicated to paying for street improvements and public safety equipment will sunset if the city moves its elections to even-numbered years.

The tax generates about $50 million annually for the city, with about $20 million going into street repairs and $30 million used to buy new vehicles, build new stations and buy vital equipment for first responders.

Passed in May 2017, Prop. 101 is set to expire in 2022, likely in mid-year, although some city officials were considering asking voters in 2021 to extend the program.