Nogales sewage pipe to receive life saving repair

A sewer leak leaked over 600,000 gallons of sewage near the city of Nogales, Arizona over the course of eight days in the summer of 2017.

It wasn’t the first or the last time, but it was the most significant indicator of the sewer pipeline’s condition. Sewage leaks are common in Nogales, and they bring with them the rancid smell of wastewater throughout the city.

“All the way from City Hall to the border, which is about a mile-and-a-half or 2 miles, the smell is so bad,” Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino said regarding the sewage pipe that runs through the heart of downtown. “We're standing right here next to the plant, and this doesn’t smell the way that it smells [in Nogales].”

That 9-mile sewage pipe that starts in Nogales, Sonora and travels through Nogales, Arizona to the plant in Rio Rico will finally be repaired, marked by a groundbreaking ceremony late last month at the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant. But some say the much needed repair of the International Outfall Interceptor, also referred to as the IOI, doesn’t go far enough to address long lasting issues.