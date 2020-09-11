Paul Durham to temporarily step back from Tucson City Council duties

Council Member Paul Durham will take a temporary step back from his duties on the Tucson City Council after announcing that his husband is undergoing treatment for terminal cancer.

Durham, who has represented Ward 3 for the past three years, also recently sustained an injury himself, although the nature of the injury is unclear. Ward 3 is made up of many neighborhoods on the city’s northwest side, such as Flowing Wells, Amphi, Campus Farm and Balboa Heights.

The council member sent this statement in his weekly Ward 3 newsletter Friday:

“I write to inform you that I will step back from my duties on a temporary basis starting immediately. I do so in order to recover from a recent injury and to ensure that I can properly support my husband, who is undergoing aggressive treatment for terminal cancer. This has been a challenging time for both of us. Thank you for the support that you have offered to our family. In the meantime, my office will continue to be available to each of you and Ward 3 constituents.”