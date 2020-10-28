Pence to hold rally in Tucson on Friday

Vice President Mike Pence will be holding a rally at the Tucson International Airport on Friday, marking yet another campaign stop in Southern Arizona ahead of Election Day.
Pence, along with other Republican candidates, will be holding a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally," in support of President Donald J. Trump at the airport, 6720 S. Plumer Ave., according to the campaign. Tickets are available, two per mobile number, at events.donaldjtrump.com and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., three hours after Pence is scheduled to speak at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport. Doors in Tucson open at 9:30 a.m.
Representatives from both parties have been flooding Arizona in recent weeks ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.
Pence's visit will come just 11 days after Trump himself held a rally at the airport, after an earlier appearance in Prescott. Trump was back in Arizona on Wednesday, holding rallies in Bullhead City and Goodyear.
Meanwhile, Democrat Vice President candidate Kamala Harris was in Tucson on Wednesday before a later appearance in Phoenix.
