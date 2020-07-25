Pima County Board of Supervisors: Incumbents vs. Newcomers

District 4

In District 4, which incorporates a largely rural area of eastern Pima County and Green Valley, Supervisor Steve Christy is seeking re-election for a second term and will face a Republican primary challenge from John Backer. The winner will face Democrat Steve Diamond in November in the Republican-leaning district.

Christy, who was elected to his first term in 2016, is a lifelong Tucsonan and local business owner. If re-elected, Christy said his focus will be on business and economic development, public safety and infrastructure.

“I’m most proud of my unwavering support of our law enforcement community. And for supporting Sheriff Napier, and our deputies and for demanding every step of the way that the county accept the (Operation Stonegarden) grant funds,” he said. “I’m also very proud of the fact that I’ve been a champion of businesses large and small, especially restaurants, who have faced the brutality, as I see it, of overreaching regulations imposed by the Board of Supervisors. I believe that small businesses are the future of a reopening for a strong economy.”

Backer, an Air Force veteran and director of business development for a technology company, also ran for Pima County Supervisor in 2016. The top issues he wants to tackle if elected to the board include roads and transparency.