Pima County mask mandate will end Feb. 28

Pima County supervisors voted against continuing the countywide mask mandate at Tuesday’s meeting, signaling that the COVID-19 mitigation measure will end at the end of this month.
The mandate was originally put in place in late December during the omicron-variant surge when thousands of new cases cropped up across the county. It required residents to wear masks indoors when social distancing wasn’t possible, though the rule was not enforced.
County medical officials said the mandate is no longer as necessary as it once was because of the decrease in new cases. The board’s 3-2 vote against the extension means the mandate will likely expire Feb. 28.
"Today, where we sit is actually much better than where we have been," said Dr. Francisco Garcia, the chief medical officer for Health and Community Services in Pima County. “Clearly the omicron surge is beginning to resolve."
Supervisor Rex Scott, one of the board members who voted against implementing the mandate in December, called the rule a “faux-mandate” because it was not enforced.
He said that the requirement made the county “look like a paper tiger” and could hinder the effectiveness of future public health mandates if it were to continue.
“Back in December when we voted to put the current mandate in place I said that the people who agree masks should be worn in group settings – as I do – were already wearing them, but that those who did not (agree) were not more likely to do so because Pima County said they should,” Scott said. “I feel even more strongly two months later that this is the case.”
Supervisors Steve Christy and Sharon Bronson also voted against the extension, while Supervisors Adelita Grijalva and Matt Heinz supported continuing the measure.
Masks will still be required in county buildings after the general mandate ends.
Reporter Sam Kmack covers local government. Contact him at skmack@tucson.com.