Pima County mask mandate will end Feb. 28

Pima County supervisors voted against continuing the countywide mask mandate at Tuesday’s meeting, signaling that the COVID-19 mitigation measure will end at the end of this month.

The mandate was originally put in place in late December during the omicron-variant surge when thousands of new cases cropped up across the county. It required residents to wear masks indoors when social distancing wasn’t possible, though the rule was not enforced.

County medical officials said the mandate is no longer as necessary as it once was because of the decrease in new cases. The board’s 3-2 vote against the extension means the mandate will likely expire Feb. 28.

"Today, where we sit is actually much better than where we have been," said Dr. Francisco Garcia, the chief medical officer for Health and Community Services in Pima County. “Clearly the omicron surge is beginning to resolve."

Supervisor Rex Scott, one of the board members who voted against implementing the mandate in December, called the rule a “faux-mandate” because it was not enforced.