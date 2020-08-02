Pima County prepares for in-person voters amid pandemic

“Poll workers are not enforcement officers by any stretch of the imagination,” Nelson said. “The poll workers will ask that voters comply with the Board of Supervisors resolution and wear a mask. Of course if they don’t have one, there will be some available for their use. And hopefully they will comply.”

Nelson said there will also be options available for voters who still need to drop off an early ballot and who don’t feel comfortable going into the polling location.

“There's going to be signage up front that lets those individuals know that every 15 minutes, a poll worker will exit the polling place and gather those early ballots, in the case that they are unwilling to enter the polling place,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also resulted in a number of older adults, who make up a large number of poll workers, to opt out of working the election this year due to their increased risk.

“We've had some of our veteran poll workers, who fall into those categories, decide not to work this particular election because of concerns perhaps from themselves or their loved ones,” Nelson said. “But we have had that the vast majority of our veteran poll workers continue to come forward and serve on election day.”

Overall, Nelson said the Election Department is doing everything they can to ensure that both poll workers and voters feel safe enough to vote Tuesday. Nelson encouraged those who are voting in-person to look up where their polling is, because it has likely changed since the last election. To find your polling place, track the status of your mailed early ballot or find the full list of early voting site locations and hours, visit recorder.pima.gov.

Contact reporter Jasmine Demers at jdemers@tucson.com On Twitter: @JasmineADemers

