Pima County supervisors appoint new constable to fill vacant position

Randall announced her resignation Jan. 31, citing a lack of consistency in how each of the county’s 10 constables approaches their jobs.

The county’s constables have faced recent scrutiny with county administration suggesting the elected officials take a pay cut or be replaced with county employees. A report from Assistant County Administrator Mark Napier found uneven workloads among the constables and that “citizens being evicted from their homes are treated differently based on where they reside within boundaries on a map.”

Martinez said she hopes to “get on the same page” with her colleagues and supports consolidating the workload among them.

“There's a negative perception of the constables' office. I can't force anyone else in that office to do anything. But I think if I operate at a high level of standard, then maybe it'll motivate some of the other constables to operate at the same level,” she said. “It's not OK for one person to be serving 100 papers a month and one person to be serving seven.”