Pima County supervisors delay OK of $200,000 for home sharing pilot program

He also mentioned the nonprofit Tucson Home Sharing organization founded last year by Sharon Kha and Deborah Knox. Kha, 77, a former broadcast journalist who has advanced Parkinson’s disease, is sharing her home with Knox, 76, a self-employed businesswoman. The two women have been sharing a home for years; Kha needed help to remain in her home and Knox needed to get out of a mortgage.

Kha and Knox have been “introducing home sharing to people in Tucson through nonprofit groups, elder organizations and through our Facebook page Tucson Home Sharing,” said Knox.

“The last several days have been a whirlwind of phone calls and letters as people are hearing about the idea and calling us for more information about home sharing,” said Kha. She said one daughter needed to find someone to live with her mother, and another was from a homeowner who could not manage their home and needed help so they could stay there.