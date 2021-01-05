Pima County's Chuck Huckelberry: I want salary raised to $315,000

Following a year that brought unexpected financial burdens for local governments, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is asking for a salary increase along with a four-year contract extension.
During its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 5, the newly elected Board of Supervisors will decide whether to grant Huckelberry a 4.3% salary increase and extend his contract through Jan. 7, 2025.
Huckelberry, 71, has served as the county administrator for the last 25 years and makes a base salary of $301,104. If approved by the board, his salary would increase to $315,000.
Huckleberry is the highest-paid county administrator in the state, making about $30,000 more a year than Maricopa County’s top administrator.
The request comes as the county continues to face financial strains due to pandemic. Huckelberry wrote in a memo to the board that Pima County is projected to exceed its federal CARES funding allocation by about $15 million, an amount that will come from the county’s general fund. In addition, the county will need an estimated $55 million to continue fighting the pandemic through June.
“Until there is an additional appropriation of an unknown amount, the county will have to carry this additional financial burden through the General Fund, which simply means less funding available for any other purpose and that existing programs and department for those General Fund agencies will continue to be reduced in the latter half of this fiscal year and perhaps into next fiscal year,” he wrote.
At the same time, unexpected furloughs continue to impact non-essential county employees. Most recently, about 20% of the county’s 7,000 employees were asked to stay home for three weeks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Those who did not have leave available were either placed on a temporary assignment or furloughed, but it’s unclear how many had to go without pay.
In addition to his base salary, Huckleberry’s contract entitles him to a number of other financial benefits, which include a $550 monthly vehicle allowance, paid health insurance, at least three weeks of sick and vacation time, $26,000 toward the state retirement plan every year and $15,000 toward a supplemental retirement plan.
In 2017, the board voted along party lines to extend Huckelberry’s contract and grant him an $8,000 raise, which brought his annual base salary to $288,000.
Huckleberry said he has received “the same salary adjustments as other county employees during the four-year period since the previous contract was approved,” which is why his current annual salary is over $301,000.
Huckleberry and members of the board did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.
Judge throws out lawsuit, finds no fraud or misconduct in Arizona election
PHOENIX — A judge tossed out a bid by the head of the Arizona Republican Party to void the election results that awarded the state’s 11 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden.
The two days of testimony produced in the case brought by GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward produced no evidence of fraud or misconduct in how the vote was conducted in Maricopa County, said Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner in his Friday ruling.
Warner acknowledged that there were some human errors made when ballots that could not be read by machines due to marks or other problems were duplicated by hand.
But he said that a random sample of those duplicated ballots showed an accuracy rate of 99.45%.
Warner said there was no evidence that the error rate, even if extrapolated to all the 27,869 duplicated ballots, would change the fact that Biden beat President Trump.
The judge also threw out charges that there were illegal votes based on claims that the signatures on the envelopes containing early ballots were not properly compared with those already on file.
He pointed out that a forensic document examiner hired by Ward’s attorney reviewed 100 of those envelopes.
And at best, Warner said, that examiner found six signatures to be “inconclusive,” meaning she could not testify that they were a match to the signature on file.
But the judge said this witness found no signs of forgery.
Finally, Warner said, there was no evidence that the vote count was erroneous. So he issued an order confirming the Arizona election, which Biden won with a 10,457-vote edge over Trump.
Federal court case remains to be heard
Friday’s ruling, however, is not the last word.
Ward, in anticipation of the case going against her, already had announced she plans to seek review by the Arizona Supreme Court.
And a separate lawsuit is playing out in federal court, which includes some of the same claims made here along with allegations of fraud and conspiracy.
That case, set for a hearing Tuesday, also seeks to void the results of the presidential contest.
It includes allegations that the Dominion Software voting equipment used by Maricopa County is unreliable and was programmed to register more votes for Biden than he actually got.
Legislative leaders call for audit but not to change election results
Along the same lines, Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers on Friday called for an independent audit of the software and equipment used by Maricopa County in the just-completed election.
“There have been questions,” Fann said.
But she told Capitol Media Services it is not their intent to use whatever is found to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.
In fact, she said nothing in the Republican legislative leaders’ request for the inquiry alleges there are any “irregularities” in the way the election was conducted.
“At the very least, the confidence in our electoral system has been shaken because of a lot of claims and allegations,” Fann said. “So our No. 1 goal is to restore the confidence of our voters.”
Bowers specifically rejected calls by the Trump legal team that the Legislature come into session to void the election results, which were formally certified on Monday.
“The rule of law forbids us to do that,” he said.
In fact, Bowers pointed out, it was the Republican-controlled Legislature that enacted a law three years ago specifically requiring the state’s electors “to cast their votes for the candidates who received the most votes in the official statewide canvass.”
He said that was done because Hillary Clinton had won the popular vote nationwide in 2016 and some lawmakers feared that electors would refuse to cast the state’s 11 electoral votes for Trump, who won Arizona’s race that year.
“As a conservative Republican, I don’t like the results of the presidential election,” Bowers said in a prepared statement. “But I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election.”
