Pima County's top administrator asks for pay increase to $315,000

Following a year that brought unexpected financial burdens for local governments, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is asking for a salary increase along with a four-year contract extension.

During its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 5, the newly elected Board of Supervisors will decide whether to grant Huckelberry a 4.3% salary increase and extend his contract through Jan. 7, 2025.

Huckelberry, 71, has served as the county administrator for the last 25 years and makes a base salary of $301,104. If approved by the board, his salary would increase to $315,000.

Huckleberry is the highest-paid county administrator in the state, making about $30,000 more a year than Maricopa County’s top administrator.

The request comes as the county continues to face financial strains due to pandemic. Huckelberry wrote in a memo to the board that Pima County is projected to exceed its federal CARES funding allocation by about $15 million, an amount that will come from the county’s general fund. In addition, the county will need an estimated $55 million to continue fighting the pandemic through June.