Political Notebook: Councilman Kozachik laid off from University of Arizona, O'Halleran re-elected

Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik was recently laid off by the University of Arizona’s athletic department, where he has worked for over 30 years.

Last week, the university announced it would cut 21 athletic department employees because of the financial impact of the pandemic, projecting a loss of at least $45 million. Kozachik said he received a call from the UA’s human resources department saying his position was being eliminated.

Kozachik began working for the UA’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics in February 1988. Starting in event management as a student, Kozachik climbed the ranks to his most recent position of associate director of athletics in charge of facilities and managing capital projects. He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the UA. He has worked under four athletic directors in his three decades with the university.

He has also served as the Democratic Ward 6 representative on the Tucson City Council since 2009.

Although Kozachik said he understands the need to make tough decisions during the pandemic, he said it was “disrespectful” that the call came from a human resources associate, rather than the current athletic director, Dave Heeke.