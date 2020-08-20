Political Notebook: County confident about mail-in voting; Giffords shines at DNC

While concerns linger about how changes to the U.S. Postal Service could affect the November election, local officials expressed confidence that they will not have any processing issues should they see a surge in additional ballots.

Representatives from Pima County recorder F. Ann Rodriguez’s office and Tucson’s postmaster met and determined they will be able to start mailing out ballots Oct. 7, according to a news release. They’re recommending that voters who mail back their ballot do so by Oct. 27.

“Regardless of what happens in other states, the local post office assured us that they will continue to provide the excellent delivery service as they have always done. We will continue to pick up ballots daily at the Cherrybell plant beginning Oct. 13, 2020,” she said. “Because Pima County has been using ballot by mail for over two and a half decades, Pima County post offices know how to quickly process ballots by mail.”

Rodriguez’s comments come as USPS Postmaster Louis DeJoy has been under fire for implementing a number of changes in recent weeks, including removing mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes in a number of states. He has received pushback from a number of Democratic lawmakers and elected officials, including Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Rep. Raúl Grijalva.