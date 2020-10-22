Political Notebook: Democrats hold lead in returned ballots in Pima County

McSally’s opponent, Mark Kelly, and other Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to rush Barrett’s confirmation to cement the high court’s conservative majority ahead of an upcoming case that could strike down the Affordable Care Act.

County building names

to honor LaWall, ElíasThe Pima County Board of Supervisors honored outgoing Pima County attorney Barbara LaWall this week by renaming the county-owned building that houses the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona as the “Barbara LaWall Children’s Advocacy Center.”

The supervisors unanimously approved a motion in honor for LaWall, who is retiring, saying she has been a “visionary in dramatically improving the criminal justice system’s response to vulnerable child victims of crime, including those who have suffered physical and sexual abuse.”

LaWall said during the Tuesday meeting that she was “deeply touched” by the honor, saying that she’s been humbled by the work she’s been able to do standing up for those child victims.