Political Notebook: Democrats hold lead in returned ballots in Pima County

With less than two weeks left before Election Day, the Pima County Elections Department has started counting, and early returns show that more than two times as many Democrats have turned in their ballots compared to Republicans.
The Pima County Recorder’s Office said that, as of Wednesday afternoon, more than 190,000 ballots have been signature-checked and turned over the elections department. The turnover ballots included 103,000 ballots from Democrats and nearly 48,000 from Republicans, with the rest being from voters registered with another party or without one.
Votes can be counted starting two weeks before Election Day, per Arizona law, although results won’t be released until the polls close on Nov. 3. Democrats make up roughly 40% of the county’s 630,000 registered voters, compared to about 29% of Republicans. Experts expect there to be more Republicans voting in-person on Election Day.
For those who have voted but are still getting campaign calls, there is good news. Both the Pima County Democratic and Republican parties receive early ballot return lists and are in the process of removing those who have turned in their ballots from campaign call lists.
McSally leaves no doubt with SCOTUS endorsement
No major surprises are expected with the upcoming Senate confirmation vote for President Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee, and Sen. Martha McSally has left no doubt about what she intends to do.
“I look forward to voting in favor of her historic confirmation,” McSally said in a written statement Wednesday, after a one-on-one meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
McSally called Barrett an experienced and principled jurist and “an inspiration to young women and girls across the country.”
“Her life is a testament to the fact that motherhood, devotion to faith, and a demanding career can, in fact, coexist,” McSally said of Trump’s pick to replace pioneering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-0 Thursday to advance Barrett’s nomination, as the committee’s Democrats boycotted the hearing in protest.
A full vote of the Senate is expected Monday.
McSally also penned an op-ed for the Arizona Republic detailing her support for the nominee. During their meeting Wednesday, the two women posed together for pictures — some with masks on and some without.
McSally’s opponent, Mark Kelly, and other Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to rush Barrett’s confirmation to cement the high court’s conservative majority ahead of an upcoming case that could strike down the Affordable Care Act.
County building names
to honor LaWall, ElíasThe Pima County Board of Supervisors honored outgoing Pima County attorney Barbara LaWall this week by renaming the county-owned building that houses the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona as the “Barbara LaWall Children’s Advocacy Center.”
The supervisors unanimously approved a motion in honor for LaWall, who is retiring, saying she has been a “visionary in dramatically improving the criminal justice system’s response to vulnerable child victims of crime, including those who have suffered physical and sexual abuse.”
LaWall said during the Tuesday meeting that she was “deeply touched” by the honor, saying that she’s been humbled by the work she’s been able to do standing up for those child victims.
“I’ve been a public prosecutor now for 44 years. It doesn’t seem possible that that much time has passed,” LaWall said. “But I know that, during that time, that I’ve had the best possible job in the whole world because every day the work I get to do is very meaningful and very, very special.”
During the meeting, the supervisors also formally approved a resolution to rename the Mission Library in honor of late Supervisor Richard Elías, who died suddenly earlier this year.
The city of Tucson transferred ownership of the library, located on the corner of West Ajo Way and South Mission Road, to the county earlier this month.
Supervisors also voted to approve $6 million to invest in renovating and expanding the library with the money coming from a future budget.
Elías’ family, along with several elected officials, including Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and state Rep. Andres Cano, spoke in memory of Elías during the meeting.
