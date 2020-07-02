Political Notebook: fact-check website labels McSally healthcare claim 'false'

Those interested can contact Pima County Elections at 724-6830, or apply online (https://azsos.gov/pollworker).

Familiar foe targets Invest in Ed initiative

In 2018, Jaime Molera signed up to chair the campaign against that year’s Invest in Ed initiative. It didn’t take much work for Molera, a former state superintendent of public instruction who is on the board of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The chamber, which spent more than $900,000 to defeat the initiative, won a lawsuit to have it thrown off the ballot in August that year.

Now Molera is reprising his role as the chamber’s frontman in the fight against an initiative intended to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for education. It would do so by imposing a 3.5% surcharge on the taxes of those with individual incomes over $250,000 per year or $500,000 per year for those married filing jointly. The initiative’s backers turned in signatures on an initiative that they say has repaired the errors that got it thrown out last year.

“I was hoping this was a role I would not have to reprise in 2020, but yet again a terribly damaging tax increase could be headed to the fall ballot,” Molera said in a news release.

Henry Brean Justin Sayers Tim Steller

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Justin Sayers Reporter Justin, a two-time University of Arizona graduate, covers local government, focusing on the City of Tucson. He previously worked at the Louisville Courier Journal, Arizona Republic and Hartford Courant and has received several journalism awards.

Henry Brean Reporter Henry joined the Star in 2019 after 25 years at Nevada newspapers. A Tucson native, he graduated from Amphi and earned a journalism degree from the University of Missouri. He wrote about the environment for the Las Vegas Review-Journal for 16 years.