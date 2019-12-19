Political Notebook: Iowa Democratic caucuses to have satellite sites in Tucson, Green Valley

Political junkies from Iowa who live in Southern Arizona will be able to vote in their state’s presidential caucuses on Feb. 3 without having to set foot in the Hawkeye State.

However, you have to be a registered Democrat in Iowa.

The Iowa Democratic Party announced this week they will operate a satellite site in Green Valley — at the Sunrise Pointe Clubhouse — for the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses. The Green Valley site is one of 25 out-of-state sites where Iowa Democrats can vote for the choice for president. In addition to Green Valley there will be two satellite caucus sites in Tucson, a private home and the Flowing Wells Library.

The party said the remote sites offer access to Iowans who have traditionally been unable to attend their in-person precinct caucuses.

Snowbirds from Iowa who plan on using the out-of-state satellite sites must be registered Democrats and complete the online satellite caucus preregistration by Jan. 17 in order to participate.

Nanos enters sheriff’s race

Former Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has thrown his hat into the ring in the 2020 race for sheriff.