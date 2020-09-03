Political Notebook: Napier seeks apology, end to 'dirty politics' in sheriff's race

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier is demanding a public apology from his longtime political opponent, Chris Nanos.

Napier, a Republican, says claims the fellow candidate made against him are “dirty politics.”

A letter from Napier’s attorneys addressed to Nanos, a Democrat who is running to unseat Napier in November, says the former sheriff has “intentionally, and with actual malice, disseminated complete falsehoods and defamatory statements about Sheriff Napier.”

The letter addresses a billboard near I-10 and I-19 that claimed Napier was found guilty of perjury, labeled the sheriff as a “proven liar” and depicted him with a Pinocchio-like nose. It also addresses claims Nanos has made on social media calling Napier a liar.

Clear Channel Communications, LLC, who owns the billboard, “determined that the statements did not meet their advertising standards and immediately removed the billboard as soon as they learned of the falsehood,” according to the letter.

“This has gone far beyond what we might begrudgingly tolerate as dirty politics and have exceeded the bounds of my normally benevolent disposition,” Napier said in a statement Monday.

Napier is threatening to sue if Nanos doesn’t “provide a written apology for the defamatory statements,” “post a public apology” in a half-page ad in the Arizona Daily Star, permanently take down the Facebook page and website both titled, “No More Napier,” and agree to no longer make “false or misleading statements about me in perpetuity.”