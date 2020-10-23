Political Notebook: Recorder candidate pays herself a salary, Biden spends big in S. Arizona

The Democratic nominee for Pima County Recorder has been paying herself a salary from campaign funds for the work she does as a candidate.
Campaign finance filings suggest Gabriella Cázares-Kelly has taken payments of $5,580 in August and September for “labor” — the labor of being a candidate. Cázares-Kelly said $1,000 listed on the filings is being returned, making the total $4,580.
While she started at $1,000 per two weeks, she is now being paid $1,290 per two weeks, the same $15-per-hour rate as her campaign manager, she said.
It’s unusual for candidates to pay themselves for their work campaigning, but it’s not illegal or unprecedented. Cázares-Kelly’s Republican opponent, Benny White, declined to criticize the payments, though he did post them on Facebook, after former Pima County Republican Party chair Bill Beard first revealed the payments.
“I really don’t have an opinion on it other than I found it really curious,” White said. “I don’t recall a candidate paying themselves.”
In an email to supporters, Cázares-Kelly said her decision to take a salary reflected the reality of being a working-class candidate. She noted that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York also paid herself a salary when she was a candidate.
“The way our system is set up overwhelmingly favors wealthy people who either have the independent resources to begin financing their own campaigns, or people who have the luxury of not working full-time to support themselves and their families,” she said.
Cázares-Kelly was working as a college and career readiness counselor on the Tohono O’odham Nation when she started campaigning, she said. The demands of the campaign convinced her to leave that job and become a substitute teacher in Tucson, a job that ended because of the pandemic.
Biden, Kelly dwarf opponents’ ad buys
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is outspending Republican President Trump more than 6-to-1 on advertisements in Southern Arizona on the state’s largest telecommunications provider.
Cox Media reported that Biden had spent $1 million in markets south of Phoenix compared to $155,000 for Trump, as of Wednesday. That difference was even greater in Phoenix, where Biden spent $5.7 million compared to Trump’s $600,000.
In other races, Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly has outspent Republican Sen. Martha McSally more than 2-to-1 in advertising in communities south of Phoenix, dumping $1.2 million compared to her $515,000. Kelly has spent $5.7 million in the Phoenix markets, compared to $2.7 million for McSally.
The company has approximately 400,000 customers in Southern Arizona, and 2.5 million in Phoenix.
Rich Barone, Cox Media vice president, said Cox has seen changes in the last 30 days, like the Trump campaign becoming more geographically targeted in its ads compared to the summer, when the campaign was running more national advertisements.
Overall, he said there has been a more targeted approach to advertising this cycle, even going as far to use data to develop customized TV spots.
“Today to break through the clutter and to be more voter targeted with messages, we see them reaching out to specific audiences using a variety of more than 50 cable channels like ESPN, Animal Planet, Travel, DIY, Game Show Network, Bravo, Lifetime and Sci-Fi channels, just to name some,” Barone said in an emailed statement.
Losing candidates head back to work
Four of the five Pima County employees who ran for office in August’s primary election are back to work in their previous offices, following county-mandated unpaid leaves of absence.
Jonathan Mosher, who held the position of chief criminal deputy in the Pima County Attorney’s Office before taking leave to run for county attorney, stepped in to fill a vacancy as chief of the office’s Major Crimes Bureau upon his return to work. Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall opted to keep David Berkman in the chief criminal deputy spot to maintain stability, said Chief Deputy Pima County Attorney Amelia Cramer. The Major Crimes Bureau was previously called the Violent Crimes Bureau but has recently been re-named.
Deputy Pima County Attorney Mark Diebolt, who was also competing for LaWall’s seat, is again working in the line prosecutor position in the Operations Bureau Charging Unit, where he worked before taking leave, Cramer said.
In other county offices, recorder candidate Kimberly Challender is again working in the office as an unclassified program coordinator and assessor candidate Dustin Walters, has returned to his previous post as senior property appraiser, said Jason Parrish, deputy director of Pima County Human Resources.
Pima County Precinct 9 constable candidate George Camacho is the only candidate not back to work after his imposed leave. Camacho went on leave from his position as an unclassified special staff assistant in the constable’s office on April 6 but was fired a few weeks later, Parrish said.
Star archives show Camacho was terminated by Presiding Constable Kristen Randall after complaints of sexual harassment and bullying. On his campaign’s Facebook page, Camacho called his firing a political ploy and retaliation by Randall, who he said has a longstanding personal relationship with Camacho’s opponent.
Camacho went on to win the Precinct 9 constable’s race in the primary but is now fighting a Sept. 17 injunction against harassment that restricts him from carrying a gun for a year.
Circus is coming to entertain voters
The circus is coming to town — to promote voting.)
Emergency Circus, a nonpartisan group that has ties to Tucson, will be hosting “Cirque d’Vote” from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday across from the Mission Public Library polling place. Local jugglers, acrobats and aerialists will be stationed at John F. Kennedy Park, 3700 S. Mission Road, to entertain voters as they drop off ballots or vote early.
The nonprofit was formed in 2012 to bring circus joy to hospitals, refugee camps and disaster shelters around the country. It will be headed to seven polling places, including two in Arizona, before Election Day to promote voting.
“People speak a lot about the silent majority,” said Emergency Circus co-founder and Tucson native Clay “Mazing” Letson in a press release. “But the real silent majority are nonvoters. We’ve never had an election in the U.S. where more than 45% of the total population has voted. We at the Emergency Circus feel compelled to utilize our talents to decrease voter apathy and help create positive change from our towns to our planet.”
Tim Steller
Justin Sayers
Caitlin Schmidt
Justin Sayers
