Political Notebook: Recorder candidate pays herself a salary, Biden spends big in S. Arizona

The Democratic nominee for Pima County Recorder has been paying herself a salary from campaign funds for the work she does as a candidate.

Campaign finance filings suggest Gabriella Cázares-Kelly has taken payments of $5,580 in August and September for “labor” — the labor of being a candidate. Cázares-Kelly said $1,000 listed on the filings is being returned, making the total $4,580.

While she started at $1,000 per two weeks, she is now being paid $1,290 per two weeks, the same $15-per-hour rate as her campaign manager, she said.

It’s unusual for candidates to pay themselves for their work campaigning, but it’s not illegal or unprecedented. Cázares-Kelly’s Republican opponent, Benny White, declined to criticize the payments, though he did post them on Facebook, after former Pima County Republican Party chair Bill Beard first revealed the payments.

“I really don’t have an opinion on it other than I found it really curious,” White said. “I don’t recall a candidate paying themselves.”

In an email to supporters, Cázares-Kelly said her decision to take a salary reflected the reality of being a working-class candidate. She noted that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York also paid herself a salary when she was a candidate.