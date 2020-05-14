Political Notebook: Romero endorses Biden, Sinema's bi-partisanship praised

The annual index is based on the introduction of bills that draw co-sponsors from the opposing party and the co-sponsorship of bills introduced by the other side.

Rep. Tom O’Halleran was Arizona’s most bipartisan member of the House, where he ranked 8th among Democrats and 21st overall for his ability to work across party lines.

Both O’Halleran and Sinema put out news releases this week crowing about their bipartisan bona fides.

National gun group pours money into Arizona

The national group Everytown for Gun Safety announced plans this week to pour at least $5 million into Arizona during this election cycle, and not all of that money is going to the most obvious place.

Though retired astronaut turned Senate candidate Mark Kelly is a “lifelong gun safety advocate,” Everytown also plans to insert itself into races “from the state house to the White House,’ said Charlie Kelly, the group’s senior political adviser.

Everytown for Gun Safety is largely financed by New York billionaire and flash-in-the-pan presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg. The group has said it will spend at least $60 million nationwide in 2020, twice what it plowed into the 2018 midterms.