Political Notebook: Townsend's entry into GOP primary further splits electorate

"I believe she splits the vote," Martin said of Townsend. "I think she plays more to the Trump crowd, if you will. We both operate in that area."

That could potentially benefit Ciscomani, a longtime top aide to Gov. Doug Ducey who is closely connected to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The other GOP candidates running in the district are Jason Bacon, Lucretia Free, Young Mayberry and Kathleen Winn.

On the Democratic side, the candidates now in the race are former state Sen. Kirsten Engel, state Rep. Daniel Hernandez, and Marcos Urrea. Former state Rep. Randy Friese dropped out of the race in September. Martin said he viewed Friese as the toughest Democrat for a Republican to face.

Steele leaving

the Legislature

State Sen. Victoria Steele announced this week that she will not run for election to the Legislature again.

Instead, Steele said, she is planning to run for justice of the peace in Precinct 1. That seat is currently held by Justice of the Peace Adam Watters, a Republican. Steele is a Democrat.