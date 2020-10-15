President Trump to campaign in Tucson Monday

Trump was originally scheduled to visit the airport on Oct. 5, but canceled campaign events after he hospitalized during a bout with the coronavirus. The rescheduled visit will be his first stop in Tucson this cycle, although he held a rally at the Tucson Convention Center back in 2016. His son, Donald J. Trump, appeared at a rally at the Port of Tucson on Wednesday.

Pima County has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 26,700 cases and 630 deaths since March.

While the rally will exceed the 50-person limit on gatherings set forth by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order, it does include exceptions for “constitutionally protected activities such as speech,” according to the order.

In a statement after the first scheduled rally, Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen encouraged anyone attending “any gathering of any kind” to practice physical distancing and wear a mask when they otherwise can’t, as is required by the county’s resolution regarding the pandemic.

Attendees will be given a temperature check, masks and access to hand sanitizer, a news release says.