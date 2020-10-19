President Trump to campaign in Tucson today

President Donald J. Trump will be making his way to Tucson after all, exactly two weeks after a scheduled campaign stop to the city was canceled after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Trump will be holding a rally at the Tucson Jet Center at the Tucson International Airport, 6720 S. Plumer Ave., at 3 p.m. on Monday as part of a two-city Arizona stop just weeks before the Nov. 3 general election. His other stop will be noon Monday at the Prescott Regional Airport in Prescott.
Doors for the Tucson event open at noon. Interested attendees can reserve two tickets per mobile phone number at events.donaldjtrump.com. All tickets are subject to first-come, first-serve basis.
During the rally, Trump will be looking for a final push to boost his support in a state where some polls show him trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden despite winning Arizona in 2016. He edged Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by 3.5 percentage points in Arizona in 2016. Polling compiled by FiveThirtyEight suggests that Biden is leading Trump by nearly 4 percentage points, as of Thursday.
Trump was originally scheduled to visit the airport on Oct. 5, but canceled campaign events after he hospitalized during a bout with the coronavirus. The rescheduled visit will be his first stop in Tucson this cycle, although he held a rally at the Tucson Convention Center back in 2016. His son, Donald J. Trump, appeared at a rally at the Port of Tucson on Wednesday.
Pima County has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 26,700 cases and 630 deaths since March.
While the rally will exceed the 50-person limit on gatherings set forth by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order, it does include exceptions for “constitutionally protected activities such as speech,” according to the order.
In a statement after the first scheduled rally, Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen encouraged anyone attending “any gathering of any kind” to practice physical distancing and wear a mask when they otherwise can’t, as is required by the county’s resolution regarding the pandemic.
Attendees will be given a temperature check, masks and access to hand sanitizer, a news release says.
“Trump has had four long years to deliver on his promises to Arizona families, and he’s come up empty-handed at every turn," said a segment from Geoff Burgan, the communications director for Biden for President Arizona.
"Now, Trump’s failure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic is only made worse by his push to rip away health care coverage from working families across Arizona, including 2.8 million Arizonans with pre-existing conditions. Joe Biden’s going to create more than 18 million new jobs when he’s President — all without raising taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. That’s the leadership Arizona needs,” Burgan continues in the statement.
