A nine-month-old secret recording of a conversation between a city attorney and members of the People’s Defense Initiative is causing legal headaches for the backers of Tucson’s “sanctuary city” ballot measure.
The backers of the initiative filed a lawsuit against the city last week. They say city leaders are trying to influence voters to reject the ballot measure through memos and opinions from city officials in various media.
To poke holes in the lawsuit, private attorneys defending the city are using the secret recording of City Attorney Mike Rankin and a transcript of a recent deposition of the initiative’s spokeswoman Zaira Livier — who is not an attorney — answering technical, legal questions.
Also listed on legal exhibits in a deposition held last week were emails between Rankin and an attorney with the initiative group, Billy Peard, as well as Livier’s Facebook posts.
On Thursday, Attorney Ali Farhang filed a motion with Pima County Superior Court to dismiss the lawsuit, suggesting that Livier has been misleading the public.
“Shockingly, the deposition testimony of Zaira Livier, as well as a secret recording she took on January 11, 2019, during what was intended as a good-faith meeting by the city attorney to discuss his concerns ... clearly, evidence that the vast majority (if not all) of the allegations asserted by Plaintiffs are knowingly false or otherwise misleading,” wrote Farhang.
Livier continues to defend the “sanctuary city” initiative. She says the city and its attorneys are cherry-picking her words and twisting them into a false narrative.
Proposition 205, also known as The Tucson Families Free and Together initiative, would limit circumstances in which Tucson police officers can ask about immigration status. It would also require a formal agreement between the city and various federal agencies, also known as a memorandum of understanding.
A legal analysis written by Rankin and sent to the council in January is at the heart of the fight between PDI and the city. That memo is the basis for various arguments used by elected officials and third-party groups to vote down the measure.
Farhang is representing the city as the lawsuit specifically names City Attorney Mike Rankin as a defendant, as well as City Manager Mike Ortega, police Chief Chris Magnus and City Councilman Steve Kozachik.
In the 18-page argument for dismissal, attorneys for the city say the clandestine recording of the January meeting has Peard suggesting that a section of the initiative intended to apply to domestic violence cases may have “went too far,” when prohibiting all detainees accused of sex-related crimes from being asked about their immigration status.
“Plaintiffs appear to be upset because they now claim that this language was intended to protect victims and encourage their cooperation, even though victims are never mentioned,” Farhang wrote.
Another example offered by attorneys in the city’s petition to dismiss the lawsuit is related to the memorandums with various federal agencies that would be required if Prop. 205 passes next month. PDI has long argued such agreements with the city are routine and will not disrupt law enforcement activity.
During her deposition, Livier could not name a single instance where a memorandum had been signed that would voluntarily restrict federal law enforcement activities.
“Plaintiffs have never identified a single instance to contradict Mr. Rankin’s analysis, and now finally acknowledge that they’ve never seen one, despite characterizing these agreements as ‘commonplace’ in their advocacy material,” Farhang wrote.
Livier separately claims that victims qualify as “detainees” under Proposition 205, but the definition of “detainee” does not include victims unless they are also detainees in their own right.
The filing with the court on Thursday offers a point-by-point argument highlighting the city’s concerns about the possibility of Prop. 205 passing, offering a legal defense of the previously published memos authored by city officials, especially Rankin’s.
On Friday, Livier pushed back on arguments made by the attorneys working for the city.
At best, she said, the city’s attorneys were attempting to change the narrative and not talk about the lawsuit itself — which argues city leaders are trying to influence voters using taxpayer resources.
“It seems like a complete deflection,” she said. “The city is using our own tax dollars to intimidate voters.”
In the court filing, Farhang noted that the various memos are “truthful, objective, and impartial” and do not violate state law on electioneering.
In a response filed on behalf of PDI on Friday, attorney Paul Gattone stresses that the lawsuit isn’t about the content of the memo.
“Defendants devote almost half of their support memorandum to discussing the details of Defendant Rankin’s January 2019 legal memorandum and arguing that there exists nothing factually or legally incorrect,” Gattone writes. “It is not the factual content of the January 2019 legal memorandum, but rather the factual predictions and doomsday prognostications that – Plaintiffs contend – were designed to influence voters.”
Livier noted that she has been asked to hand over various social media posts as part of the lawsuit, and included memes she had produced over the last nine months related to Prop. 205.
Livier says she has come under repeated attacks in the last few weeks — noting that Councilman Steve Kozachik on Friday called her taping the January meeting “unethical.”
In Arizona, state law allows for single-party recordings. That means it’s legal for one person to record a conversation without disclosing it to the other party. While there have been accusations that the recording may violate legal ethics, Livier says she made it without Peard’s knowledge.
She defends her decision to secretly record the meeting with Rankin, which happened several days before his controversial memo went out to the Tucson City Council. Livier added she never published the recording and only a handful of people on her team even knew of its existence.
“I wanted to have the notes and where they were and where we were,” she said.
She admits she was caught off-guard that the city knew about the recording, saying it has led to concerns about how the city learned about it.
“I am really worried about my privacy and which really means my safety,” Livier said.
Recently, a banner supporting Prop. 205 on North Fourth Avenue was cut down, and a pro-initiative mural along East Broadway was vandalized with “support Trump” messages spray-painted in several spots.
On local radio, one host has repeatedly referred to Livier in what she calls a “sexually demeaning and disgusting manner.”
“They’ve definitely gotten nastier,” she said, adding no elected official has stepped up to denounce these attacks.
“Every time this rhetoric is allowed is dangerous,” Livier said, noting she has received death threats over her support of Prop. 205
A Pima County Superior judge is expected to rule on the lawsuit on Monday.