Sinema approached by Tucson constituent over 'Build Back Better' plan

In the video, which now has over 2 million views, Sinema apologizes to Sen. Scott as the woman follows the two through the airport, saying, "Sorry about this."

Earlier this month, a day after being approached by activists at Arizona State University and followed into a bathroom, a video posted on Twitter showed Sinema being confronted by protesters and activists at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Similarly, Sinema was asked questions about her lack of support for Biden's trillion-dollar plan and does not respond as she speaks on her cell phone.

Meanwhile, Sinema became the subject of more viral social media posts this week after the Arizona senator wore a sleeveless jean jacket while presiding over the U.S. Senate.