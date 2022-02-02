Some forms of hazing would be a crime in Arizona under proposed law

"It's really important to give clear public notice to people, clear warning, that hazing that causes a risk of injury or death is just not acceptable, is against the law,'' Kavanagh said.

The measure drew support from Heather Leventhal, who told the Committee on Government and Elections of the "life-threatening injuries'' suffered by her son, Christian, during a 2018 hazing ceremony at Kappa Sigma fraternity at Arizona State University.

"Text messages revealed they did not fear any repercussions for the damages they had done,'' she said. "It was not going to prevent them from getting a job. It would not be on their record. And they would not be held personally financially responsible.''

Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, supported the bill. But Hernandez, who said she was in a sorority at the University of Arizona, sought to dispel the idea this is a major problem.

"I just want to make it very clear that in the sororities that I knew and had friends in, and in mine particularly, we never promoted hazing,'' she said. "I don't want people to get the impression that's what we do on campus.''