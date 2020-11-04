Southern Arizona's two congressional Democrats re-elected; could be joined by the third

With just tens of thousands of ballots left to count, two of the Southern Arizona's Democratic elected officials will head back to Congress, and the third is in line to join them.

Democrats Rep. Raúl Grijalva and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick cruised to re-election, with The Associated Press calling both races late Tuesday. Democrat Tom O'Halleran maintained his lead into Wednesday afternoon.

Grijalva, 72, secured his 10th congressional term after defeating Republican Daniel Wood, a political newcomer, Iraq War veteran and ex-police officer, in the race for the 3rd congressional district. Grijalva had 65% of the vote, as of noon Wednesday, more than 67,000 votes ahead of Wood.

Kirkpatrick, 70, who will enter her fifth term representing Arizona in Congress, and second in the 2nd congressional district, had already collected 57% of the vote, as of noon Wednesday. That was roughly 46,000 votes ahead of Republican Brandon Martin, a veteran.

O’Halleran, 74, had 52% of the vote, as of noon Wednesday morning, amounting to a 13,500-vote lead over Tiffany Shedd, a Republican lawyer and cotton farmer from Eloy. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.