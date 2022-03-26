Split Tucson City Council votes to add staff to enforce landscaping water law

All seven members of the all-Democratic Tucson City Council have agreed the city must improve enforcement of its law requiring commercial developments to harvest rainwater and use less drinking water on landscaping.

But they couldn't agree last week on whether to spend about $284,000 to create three new city staff positions — a landscape architect and two city inspectors — to beef up the admittedly subpar enforcement.

The Tuesday vote to create the jobs was only 4-3, with Mayor Regina Romero in the unusual position of being in the minority. The motion adopted also calls on city staff to come back to the council in six months with a progress report on a list of steps to improve ordinance enforcement recommended by City Manager Michael Ortega.

The main point of contention was over whether the three staff positions should be approved now, or if the city should wait until the council considers a full budget for the entire city workforce for fiscal year 2022-23. The differences were sharp enough that the debate continued after the vote was cast, with Romero and other council members largely repeating earlier arguments.