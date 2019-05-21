State legislator, Democratic activist, a University of Arizona grad with a Masters in Public Health and now, fashion model.
State Rep. Alma Hernandez, who represents District 3 here in Tucson, is being featured by the plus-sized clothing line ELOQUII on social media and their website in a series of pictures and a video.
Wearing a floral patterned suit, the freshman Democrat is quoted as saying “In my world of politics, you need to be bold, strong and courageous tackling every challenge thrown your way. Confidence is key...to feel confident you need to be confident with yourself."
Hernandez is part of the company's latest national campaign called #ModelThat.
But she almost missed the opportunity to work with the company, initially ignoring overtures from the company to model their clothing, she said.
It took her brother - state Rep.Daniel Hernandez - and her sister to convince her to take the leap and be part of the campaign.
She calls the opportunity to model for the New York-based company a dream come true.
"The #MODELTHAT campaign has shown me that anything and everything is possible and you should never be ashamed of who you are. I am so honored to be a brand ambassador for a national clothing campaign that represents me and the millions of women who are not a size 0," she wrote on Facebook.
On its Twitter page, the company highlights a number of successful women modeling their clothes for the #ModelTha campaign , including a chief engineer, a TV producer, an ultra marathon runner and a member of law enforcement.
The company focuses on clothing in sizes 14 and larger and has stores in Washington DC, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Miami and New York City.